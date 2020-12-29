Shannon Sharpe: Lakers' bench is starting to get 'concerning' after loss to Trail Blazers | UNDISPUTED
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 115-107 last night. Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, and the Lakers lost for the first time in 60 games when leading entering the 4th quarter. LeBron James finished with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers fell to 2-and-2 to start the year. When asked why his team struggled on the second night of a back-to-back, coach Frank Vogel said 'We were kind of stuck in mud a little bit… We just had trouble sustaining that intensity.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers' loss.