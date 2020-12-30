Leeds United ‘completely condemn’ the torrent of abuse Karen Carney received on Twitter in response to a tweet on their official account

Global  
 

Leeds United insist they ‘completely condemn’ the online abuse former England international Karen Carney received after claiming the Whites only achieved promotion because of COVID-19. Carney, who won 144 caps for the Lionesses, said during Amazon Prime Sport’s coverage of Leeds’ 5-0 win at West Brom on Tuesday that Marcelo Bielsa’s side benefited from the […]
