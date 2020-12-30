Leeds United ‘completely condemn’ the torrent of abuse Karen Carney received on Twitter in response to a tweet on their official account Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Leeds United insist they ‘completely condemn’ the online abuse former England international Karen Carney received after claiming the Whites only achieved promotion because of COVID-19. Carney, who won 144 caps for the Lionesses, said during Amazon Prime Sport’s coverage of Leeds’ 5-0 win at West Brom on Tuesday that Marcelo Bielsa’s side benefited from the […] 👓 View full article

