Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has signed a two-and-a-half year extension to his contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old former Manchester United centre-back joined Leicester from West Brom in June 2018 and has made 89 appearances in all competitions. Evans has played 74 Premier League […]Full Article
Evans extends Leicester City contract to 2023
SoccerNews.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
081120 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081120 5-6:30
What Evans wants to make the norm at City after signing new deal
Leicester Mercury
Evans on brink of signing new Leicester City deal
Leicester Mercury
You might like
More coverage
It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola
Reuters - Sports
Pep Guardiola says it’s his wish for Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, pouring cold water on the idea that..
Moyes says he has unfinished business at West Ham
Reuters - Sports
Guardiola says staying with Man City next season
Reuters - Sports