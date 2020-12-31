Evans extends Leicester City contract to 2023

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has signed a two-and-a-half year extension to his contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old former Manchester United centre-back joined Leicester from West Brom in June 2018 and has made 89 appearances in all competitions. Evans has played 74 Premier League […]

