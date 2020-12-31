This Friday on a special New Year's Day edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE Management in the wake of his Universal Title win over Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair take on Bayley & Carmella and the new Intercontinental Champion Big E will goes head-to-head with King Corbin.Full Article
SmackDown: Jan. 1, 2021
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella – Triple Threat Match: SmackDown LIVE, Jan. 8, 2019 (Full Match)
FOX Sports
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella – Triple Threat Match: SmackDown LIVE, Jan. 8, 2019 (Full Match)
You might like
More coverage
The Riott Squad vs. Tamina & Natalya: SmackDown, Jan. 1, 2021
FOX Sports
The Riott Squad vs. Tamina & Natalya: SmackDown, Jan. 1, 2021