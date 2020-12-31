SmackDown: Jan. 1, 2021

SmackDown: Jan. 1, 2021

FOX Sports

Published

This Friday on a special New Year's Day edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns makes special request of WWE Management in the wake of his Universal Title win over Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair take on Bayley & Carmella and the new Intercontinental Champion Big E will goes head-to-head with King Corbin.

Full Article