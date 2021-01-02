Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Chelsea FC have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks and Frank Lampard’s men have only won one of their last five games in the top flight. Their stuttering form has caused them to […]Full Article
Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man City
