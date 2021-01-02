Michael Owen is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 3-1 win against Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Spurs have lost a lot of ground on their title rivals during the festive schedule following four games without a win. Tottenham started December at the top of the Premier League table […]Full Article
Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Leeds United
The Sport Review 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
-
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Aston Villa
The Sport Review
-
Michael Owen states his prediction for West Brom v Leeds United
The Sport Review
-
Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley
The Sport Review
-
Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester City v Man United
The Sport Review