Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday. The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the...

