Premier League and elite sports ALLOWED to continue in England as prime minister Boris Johnson announces national lockdown with COVID-19 cases rising at alarming rate
Premier League football and elite sports will be allowed to continue in England after tougher coronavirus restrictions were introduced. Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Monday evening to unveil a brutal new lockdown in a desperate bid to keep the mutant virus from spreading out of control. But professional sport is exempt from