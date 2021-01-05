Dani Ceballos has once again suggested that he does not want a permanent move to the Premier League and Arsenal by reiterating that his long-term goal is to become a key player at Real MadridFull Article
Dani Ceballos throws Arsenal future into doubt as he admits his football 'goal'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: We were exceptional
Mid-Day
Jurgen Klopp said Monday that he has been blown away by the standards Liverpool have set at the start of their Premier League title..
You might like
More coverage
Dani Ceballos is a footballer destined for greatness
Zoom.in STUDIO
Dani Ceballos is the future of Spanish football. He's currently on loan to Arsenal, but he'll be back at Real Madrid next year. We..