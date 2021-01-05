Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suffers gruesome gash from horror Josh Dasilva challenge as Tottenham reach Carabao Cup final at Brentford’s expense
Brentford’s Carabao Cup quarter-final hero Josh Dasilva saw red for a horrible challenge on Tottenham’s Emile Hojbjerg as the Championship side crashed out of the competition on Tuesday night. Spurs will take on either Manchester United or Man City on April 25 in the rescheduled Wembley showpiece after goals from Moussa Sissoko and Heung-min Son […]Full Article