Pep Guardiola hails ‘magic’ Man City for reaching fourth straight Carabao Cup final after defeating Manchester United
Pep Guardiola was left 'incredibly satisfied' with his Manchester City team after beating Manchester United 2-0 to proceed to their fourth straight Carabao Cup final. Unlikely goalscorers John Stones and Fernandinho secured City's place at Wembley as United lost their fourth consecutive semi-final. Pep Guardiola's men have not tasted defeat in this competition since 2016