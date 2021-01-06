Matt Riddle wants Retribution to ‘destroy’ Goldberg after veteran wrestler challenges Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship at Royal Rumble
Matt Riddle supports Retribution’s idea to ‘destroy’ Goldberg. The veteran wrestler, 54, made a return at Raw Legends Night to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at this month’s Royal Rumble. Goldberg had not been seen since losing the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 and looks set to be involved in […]Full Article