Colts coach Frank Reich, an ex-Bills QB, putting his love for Buffalo aside Saturday
Published
Ex-Bills backup quarterback Frank Reich returns to Buffalo to lead the Indianapolis Colts in their AFC wild-card game with the Bills.
Published
Ex-Bills backup quarterback Frank Reich returns to Buffalo to lead the Indianapolis Colts in their AFC wild-card game with the Bills.
Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich remains focused on defeating the Buffalo Bills, for whom he once led the largest comeback in..