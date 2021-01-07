Skip Bayless: Washington’s Chase Young is going to regret calling out Tom Brady | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady didn’t take it personally when Chase Young yelled out that he wanted Tom after Washington clinched their division. Brady said Young is quote, 'obviously a great young player and we have our hands full with that line. He went to Ohio State, so I think that Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on him a little bit.' Meanwhile Young isn’t backing down saying quote, 'you think I won't be excited to play against the GOAT you’re trippin'. I'm not going to apologize for saying I want Tom.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Chase Young calling out Tom Brady.