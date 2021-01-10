Tom Brady throws for 381 yards and 2 touchdowns in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Wild-Card win over Washington.Full Article
Tom Brady throws for 381 yards, 2 touchdowns in Buccaneers' Wild-Card win over Washington
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tom Brady throws for 381 yards, 2 TDs in Bucs' Wild-Card win over Washington
FOX Sports
Tom Brady throws for 381 yards and 2 touchdowns in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Wild-Card win over Washington.
You might like
More coverage
Does Washington Have a Chance Against Tom Brady and Buccaneers?
Sports Illustrated
The Washington Football Team has won the NFC East and is heading to the playoffs where they will host a wild card game against Tom..