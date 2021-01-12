Alabama vs. Ohio State: Best of college football's national championship game
Published
The College Football Playoff concludes with the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State.
Published
The College Football Playoff concludes with the national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State.
*Steve Sarkisian* took full advantage of three of the most dangerous players in college football in their final act..
USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the path to Alabama's dynamic National Championship run.