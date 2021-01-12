Four minutes, two possible reds, and then a controversial disallowed goal! Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire at centre of VAR drama in Burnley vs Man United
We’ve had some VAR drama this season, but try two possible red cards in the same four-minute review and then a controversially disallowed goal just moments later. That was what happened in the first 45 minutes of Manchester United’s trip to Burnley. So here’s what happened. Luke Shaw tackled Johann Berg Gudmundsson around the 26th […]Full Article