Cousin Sal likes Ravens to win a close one over Bills in Divisional Round | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal likes Ravens to win a close one over Bills in Divisional Round | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports

Published

Cousin Sal has been big on the Buffalo Bills all season, but even with the Bills being listed as slight favorites in the Divisional Round this weekend, Sal believes Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may eke out a close win over Josh Allen's team. Hear why he's taking the Ravens over his season long favorite Bills.

Full Article