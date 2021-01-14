Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reveals Danny Ings tested positive for COVID-19 after Liverpool victory, now doubt for Leicester clash
Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed Danny Ings tested positive for coronavirus after Southampton’s victory over Liverpool earlier this month. The Austrian boss confirmed in a press conference on Thursday that the striker returned a positive COVID-19 test last week and has since completed a period of self-isolation. If he returns a negative test then Ings, who scored […]Full Article