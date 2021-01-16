San Diego State vs. Utah State odds: 2021 college basketball picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven model
Published
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Utah State vs. San Diego State 10,000 timesFull Article
Published
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Utah State vs. San Diego State 10,000 timesFull Article
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Texas Tech vs. Baylor 10,000 times
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Fresno State and Nevada. Here are the results