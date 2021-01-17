Jordan Henderson says Paul Tierney’s decision to blow for half-time early vs Manchester United was ‘very strange’ as Liverpool draw a blank for third game running
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson expressed his bewilderment after referee Paul Tierney’s decision to blow early for half-time in Sunday’s blockbuster clash against Manchester United, despite Sadio Mane being through on goal. Henderson, operating as a makeshift centre-half once more due to the club’s defensive injury crisis, was stunned – much like his teammates and manager […]Full Article