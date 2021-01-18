Tiger Woods’ reputation took a battering in 2009 after the golf legend admitted to infidelity which led to the collapse of his marriage to Elin Nordegren while Woods was dropped by a number of sponsorsFull Article
Golf sensation Paige Spiranac supports Tiger Woods over his infidelity
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Paige Spiranac on playing golf hungover and what the future holds for the sport
Golf stunner Paige Spiranac is worried for the future of the sport when Tiger Woods retires while admitting “nothing is worse..
Daily Star