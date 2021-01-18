Sky Sports managed to broadcast audio of Tottenham goal-scorer Serge Aurier’s header hitting the back of the net before it happened on camera against Sheffield UnitedFull Article
Sky Sports forced to apologise over Tottenham spoiler vs Sheffield United
