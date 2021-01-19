Smith Rowe's impressive run continued as he played a key role in Arsenal's win over Newcastle, and he praised the team-mate helping him thrive in the Premier LeagueFull Article
Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe admits team-mate is 'helping' amid incredible form
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Emile Smith Rowe admits he looks up to Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes as stats show incredible impact at Arsenal
Emile Smith Rowe’s impact on the Arsenal team since he came into the starting line-up has been phenomenal as he starred again for..
talkSPORT
‘He has huge potential’: Mikel Arteta talks up Arsenal youngster
Mikel Arteta is backing Emile Smith Rowe to develop into a key player for Arsenal in the coming years. The 20-year-old has enjoyed..
The Sport Review