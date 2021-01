The heroes of India's triumph like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and T. Natarajan are going to prized assets for their franchises and are unlikely to be put back into the auction pool. However, there is strong speculation that some top players like Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Glenn Maxwell, Kedar Jadhav, etc might not be retained by their respective teams.