IPL 2021 players retention LIVE streaming: When and where to watch

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was one of the first Indian players to be released by an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. On IPL 2021 'Retention Day', Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to announce that he had not been retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming season. Harbhajan was one of the two CSK players along with Suresh Raina who chose to skip the 13th edition of the IPL in UAE due to Covid-19 restrictions.