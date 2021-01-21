India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane gets royal welcome on his return to Mumbai; watch video
The team under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership showed great character in the following two encounters as India salvaged a brilliant draw in the third Test in Sydney and etched history by eradicating the word 'Gabbattoir’ from cricket’s dictionary. He himself led the side from the front after the Adelaide humiliation as he went on to score a century to put India in a formidable position in the boxing-day Test.Full Article