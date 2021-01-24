Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Bruno Fernandes spent an extra 45 minutes practising his free-kicks ahead of stunner against Liverpool
Bruno Fernandes had been practicing extra free-kicks in training ahead of his stunning winner for Manchester United in their 3-2 FA Cup victory over Liverpool, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed. The Portugal playmaker stunned the Reds late on with an inch-perfect free-kick to send United into the fifth round of the FA Cup. Fernandes has […]