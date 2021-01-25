UFC icon Conor McGregor has never shied away from speaking his mind, and is renowned for gleefully badmouthing opponents.But following his shock loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Sunday, footage has emerged of a considerably...Full Article
UFC: Backstage moment after shock defeat shows Conor McGregor's class
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Video: Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor show mutual admiration during backstage meeting following UFC 257
Despite his first knockout loss in the UFC, Conor McGregor was all class in defeat.
Upworthy