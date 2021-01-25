Bills WR Stefon Diggs stood alone on field to watch Chiefs celebrate AFC championship
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed on the field to watch the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their second consecutive AFC Championship.
Diggs was the only member of the Bills to watch the celebration
