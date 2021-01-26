Brett Favre: Despite Aaron Rodgers' comments, 'no way' Packers would risk losing QB

Brett Favre: Despite Aaron Rodgers' comments, 'no way' Packers would risk losing QB

USATODAY.com

Published

Packers legend Brett Favre didn't seem to think a separation was seriously afoot between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers after playoff loss.

Full Article