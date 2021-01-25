Brett Favre: How worried should Packers be over 'painful' Aaron Rodgers comments
Published
Aaron Rodgers raised plenty of eyebrows Sunday when he spoke of his “uncertain” future with the Packers. But Brett Favre, someone who...Full Article
Published
Aaron Rodgers raised plenty of eyebrows Sunday when he spoke of his “uncertain” future with the Packers. But Brett Favre, someone who...Full Article
Packers legend Brett Favre didn't seem to think a separation was seriously afoot between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers..