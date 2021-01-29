West Brom confirm the loan signing of Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne
West Brom have completed the signing of Mbaye Diagne from Galatasaray on loan until the end of the season.Full Article
West Brom have signed Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne on loan for the rest of the season - but who is he?
West Brom transfer news - Albion’s search for that attacker has taken them across Europe, before they landed on Turkey - and..
West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has moved to ease the pressure on Mbaye Diagne ahead of the striker’s loan move from Galatasaray.