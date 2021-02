Sead Kolasinac, who rejoined Schalke 04 on loan from Arsenal earlier this month, believes wanting to win games should come before needing to. 🗣️ @seadk6 talks handling pressure and shifting mentality ahead of a big game in Bremen.#S04 | #SVWS04 pic.twitter.com/IoTDitAn82 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 30, 2021