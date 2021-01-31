Thomas Tuchel dropped Ben Chilwell for Chelsea's 2-0 win over Burnley and afterwards suggested the star was too short - but replacement Marcos Alonso is only 10cm taller than the England left-backFull Article
Ben Chilwell being 10cm too small saw Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel drop him
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Thomas Tuchel’s first Chelsea team: Kai Havertz and Timo Werner to start, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva return and Christian Pulisic fit
Chelsea face Wolves this evening – live on talkSPORT – and it’s the beginning of the post-Frank Lampard era. Thomas Tuchel is..
talkSPORT