Super Bowl 2021: Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid involved in multi-car crash leaving a five-year-old child with life-threatening injuries
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, won’t travel to the Super Bowl this weekend after being involved in a multi-car accident on Thursday night. Police have since confirmed that a five-year-old child has been left with life-threatening injuries following the crash, while Reid Jr has been […]Full Article