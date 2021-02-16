5-year-old injured in car crash involving then-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is awake from coma
Ariel Young, the 5-year-old injured in the car crash involving then-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, has awakened from a coma.
The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed that Britt Reid is no longer employed by the club. The coach had been placed on administrative..
The Kansas City Chiefs organization said Tuesday it has placed outside linebackers coach Britt Reid on administrative leave. The..