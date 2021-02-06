Scotland 11 England 6France 50 Italy 10 Scotland posted its first win at Twickenham since 1983 by beating error-strewn titleholder England 11-6 in a dominant performance that shook the Six Nations on the opening day Saturday.On...Full Article
Six Nations rugby: Scotland stun England at Twickenham, France thrash Italy
