David Moyes ’embarrassed for people in VAR’ as Tomas Soucek is sent off, furious West Ham boss suggests club won’t appeal red card

A furious David Moyes is in utter disbelief at Tomas Soucek’s red card during West Ham’s draw at Fulham. The Craven Cottage clash was uneventful until stoppage-time where referee Mike Dean had a look at an incident involving Soucek and Aleksandar Mitrovic on the pitchside monitor. Replays show Soucek’s elbow connect with Mitrovic’s face, however, […]