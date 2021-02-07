Everton defender Ben Godfrey appears to tell Manchester United players to ‘f*** off’ as he celebrates Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s last-gasp equaliser
Manchester United’s clash with Everton on Saturday night was not without drama. Having thrashed nine-man Southampton by a Premier League record-equalling 9-0 scoreline on Tuesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side left Old Trafford on Saturday evening reeling from a late gut punch. After Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez scored to cancel out Edinson Cavani’s header and […]Full Article