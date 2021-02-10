Antonio Conte in furious row with Andre Agnelli as Inter Milan boss shows him the middle finger and Juventus chief responds by telling him to ‘f*** off and shut up’
Published
Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte was involved in a furious bust-up with Juventus president Andrea Angelli as tensions boiled over following Tuesday evening’s Coppa Italia clash. Juventus produced a resilient display the second leg of the semi-final to advance to the final of the competition with a goalless draw after beating their Serie A rivals […]Full Article