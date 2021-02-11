Alphonso Davies, Bayern capture Club World Cup to add to trophy haul
Published
Alphonso Davies' Bayern Munich topped the Tigres UANL 1-0 to win the Club World Cup title on Thursday.Full Article
Published
Alphonso Davies' Bayern Munich topped the Tigres UANL 1-0 to win the Club World Cup title on Thursday.Full Article
That's six trophies for Bayern Munich in an eight-month span
Bayern Munich have matched Barcelona’s six-trophy haul from 2009 with victory in the Club World Cup final while Southampton..