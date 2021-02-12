Six Nations 2021: Ireland v France preview, team news & key stats
Team news, match preview and statistics for Sunday's Six Nations match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium.Full Article
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be without captain Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray and James Ryan for Sunday's Six Nations..
Team news, match preview and statistics for Sunday's Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium.
Team news, match preview and statistics for the opening match of the 2021 Six Nations at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.