Six Nations 2021: Watch Louis Rees-Zammit's key moments as Wales beat Scotland
Watch some of the key moments from 20-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit's star performance for Wales in their 25-24 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.Full Article
Wales boss Wayne Pivac hailed a stunning performance by Louis Rees-Zammit after the Gloucester wing’s try double secured a..
Cardiff-born Louis Rees-Zammit scored two tries to help Wales beat Scotland in the second round of the Six Nations