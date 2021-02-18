NBA formally announces plan for All-Star game events in Atlanta
The NBA will compress All-Star Weekend events. The league will host a skills competition, 3-point shootout, All-Star game and slam dunk contest on March 7.
The game and three related events will happen over several hours on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, even though the..
Parties may be part of NBA All-Star weekend next month.
They just won’t include NBA All-Stars.
Players..