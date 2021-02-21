Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang branded ‘past his best’ as Jamie Redknapp criticises Arsenal’s lack of quality following Man City defeat

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ‘past his best’ and has ‘lost his superpowers’, Jamie Redknapp believes. The Gabon international struggled to have any sort of impact as the Gunners laboured to a 1-0 defeat to Premier League pace-setters Man City at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola’s former assistant at the Etihad Stadium, will have […]