Euro 2020, Wimbledon, Royal Ascot and more – Sporting events fans will be able to attend this summer as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased
Published
Sports fans in England have been given a major boost with the news that they will be allowed to return to stadiums and venues from May 17. Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined his road map for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Monday. Fans have been prohibited from attending sporting venues since the scrapping of the […]Full Article