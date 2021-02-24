Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has named his starting line-up for Spurs' UEFA Europa League clash with Wolfsberger AC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this teatimeFull Article
Tottenham fans furious with Jose Mourinho as Dier starts against Wolfsberger
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tottenham fans furious with Doherty and Dier's inclusions vs Wolfsberger
Jose Mourinho has named his starting line-up for this evening's UEFA Europa League clash between Wolfsberger AC and Tottenham..
Football.london