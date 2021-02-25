Chris Broussard: Relax, there's plenty of time for LeBron's Lakers to right themselves after loss to Jazz | UNDISPUTED

The Utah Jazz handed LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers their worst defeat of the NBA season last night, in a 114-89 blowout. The four-game losing streak matches the longest the Lakers have had in the past two seasons, and LA’s next three games come against Portland, Golden State and Phoenix. After the game, LeBron said 'it's a tough stretch for us. You know this won't define who we will be for the rest of the season and for the long haul. That's for sure.' Hear what Chris Broussard has to say about the Lakers' loss.