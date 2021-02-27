Leeds United vs Aston Villa team news - Dean Smith has dropped Ross Barkley from his starting XI for the first time since he arrived from Chelsea back in September.Full Article
Dean Smith makes two Aston Villa changes for Leeds United
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aston Villa fans react to Dean Smith's bullish Leeds United reveal
Tamworth Herald
Leeds United vs Aston Villa reaction - We're live inside Elland Road as Villa look to get back to winning ways following last..
-
Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 1 LIVE
Tamworth Herald
-
Leeds United vs Aston Villa LIVE updates from Elland Road
Lichfield Mercury
-
Pundits disagree about Leeds United vs Aston Villa prediction
Sutton Coldfield Observer
-
Dean Smith makes Ross Barkley revelation ahead of Leeds United
Sutton Coldfield Observer
You might like
More coverage
Aston Villa's reliance on Jack Grealish captured as Dean Smith confirms absence
Sutton Coldfield Observer
The Villa skipper has been confirmed as injured by Dean Smith ahead of Leeds United clash
Dean Smith provides Jack Grealish injury update ahead of Leeds
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Bielsa makes surprise Jack Grealish claim ahead of Villa meeting
Tamworth Herald